Skip to main content

Levi Colwill Sends Thomas Tuchel Message Over Chelsea Future

Levi Colwill has provided an update on his Chelsea and Huddersfield Town future ahead of the Terriers' Championship Play-Off final against Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old has had a season to remember with Huddersfield and will play for the Yorkshire side for the final time on Sunday afternoon in the capital as they head to Wembley, just one win away from securing promotion to the Premier League.

They come up against Forest who are in startling form, reinvigorated under Steve Cooper, but Colwill has his eyes set on promotion.

imago1011667749h

He will return to Chelsea this summer with Thomas Tuchel expected to give all returning loanees a chance in pre-season before deciding who he utilises in his squad for the 2022/23 campaign. 

With the multiple departures in the backline at Stamford Bridge, Colwill has a very strong chance of staking a claim for a role in the German's side next term. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

But he isn't thinking about his future for now. All eyes are on Sunday's finale. Colwill has ruled out a return to Huddersfield if they seal top-flight status, but insists his main aim is to play for the Blues.

"There’s too much respect for me to close the door (on potential Huddersfield Town return next season)," Colwill told the Yorkshire Post ahead of their trip to Wembley. 

imago1011253882h

"We need to get promotion first, which is the only thing I’m thinking of right now.

"I’m not planning for next year, all I can focus on right now is Wembley on Sunday and then the internationals after that. After when I’ve finished all of that, well that’s when I’ll start thinking about that.

"For me, playing for Chelsea will always be the main aim right now because it’s my club. But if that doesn’t happen, well then I have to find other ways to progress and become the player I want to be." 

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1012336453h
News

Thibaut Courtois Makes Chelsea Admission After UCL Triumph With Real Madrid

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011384081h
News

Thomas Tuchel's N'Golo Kante Admission Indicates Chelsea's Stance Over Club Future

By Jago Hemming16 hours ago
imago1012187007h (1)
News

Mason Mount Delivers Verdict on Future Chelsea Owners Todd Boehly & Clearlake Capital

By Jago Hemming16 hours ago
imago1012248226h
News

Roman Abramovich Sends Best Wishes to Todd Boehly Ahead of Chelsea Takeover

By Jago Hemming17 hours ago
imago1011276041h
News

Chelsea's Mason Mount Makes Honest Admission Ahead of Champions League Final

By Jago Hemming19 hours ago
imago1011278047h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Expected to 'Reduce Price Tag' for N'Golo Kante Amid Interest From Manchester United

By Jago Hemming20 hours ago
imago1012263812h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Have a Long Standing Interest in PSG Forward Neymar

By Jago Hemming20 hours ago
imago1011627124h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Prefer to Sell Jorginho Over N'Golo Kante Amid Juventus & Manchester United Interest

By Jago Hemming21 hours ago