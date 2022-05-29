Levi Colwill has provided an update on his Chelsea and Huddersfield Town future ahead of the Terriers' Championship Play-Off final against Nottingham Forest.

The 19-year-old has had a season to remember with Huddersfield and will play for the Yorkshire side for the final time on Sunday afternoon in the capital as they head to Wembley, just one win away from securing promotion to the Premier League.

They come up against Forest who are in startling form, reinvigorated under Steve Cooper, but Colwill has his eyes set on promotion.

He will return to Chelsea this summer with Thomas Tuchel expected to give all returning loanees a chance in pre-season before deciding who he utilises in his squad for the 2022/23 campaign.

With the multiple departures in the backline at Stamford Bridge, Colwill has a very strong chance of staking a claim for a role in the German's side next term.

But he isn't thinking about his future for now. All eyes are on Sunday's finale. Colwill has ruled out a return to Huddersfield if they seal top-flight status, but insists his main aim is to play for the Blues.

"There’s too much respect for me to close the door (on potential Huddersfield Town return next season)," Colwill told the Yorkshire Post ahead of their trip to Wembley.

"We need to get promotion first, which is the only thing I’m thinking of right now.

"I’m not planning for next year, all I can focus on right now is Wembley on Sunday and then the internationals after that. After when I’ve finished all of that, well that’s when I’ll start thinking about that.

"For me, playing for Chelsea will always be the main aim right now because it’s my club. But if that doesn’t happen, well then I have to find other ways to progress and become the player I want to be."



