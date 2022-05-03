Skip to main content

Levi Colwill Discusses 'Surreal' Thiago Silva Signing for Chelsea

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill has revealed his surprise and pleasure at Thiago Silva's signing back in 2020 at the club as he looked up to the Brazilian.

The 19-year-old has trained several times with Silva during their time together at Chelsea but has spent this season on loan at Huddersfield Town.

Speaking to the Athletic, Colwill has opened up on his admiration for the Chelsea star.

imago1011667755h

“It was surreal,” he sayid when recalling his signing at Stamford Bridge. “I wasn’t daunted though. I just tried to keep my composure and not look like a fanboy. I didn’t get a chance to speak to him properly while I was with the first team.

“What do I like about how he plays? His composure and how he reads the game. The way he is always steps ahead of everyone else and not out of position. He cancels out the danger early and that’s what the great centre-backs do. It’s not about reacting to the danger when an opponent has made a move. It’s about reading the situation early and stopping it. That’s what I try to do.”

There is a chance that Colwill will play alongside his idol next season, with Antonio Rudiger departing the club and Silva extending his contract.

imago1011700828h

The on-loan defender admitted that he wishes to play Premier League football next year.

When asked about his next step, Colwill said: “Things have been going well. Why am I going to start thinking about the future when I have to concentrate on the present? It has to stay that way.

“I think I’m ready (for the Premier League). I’ve learnt a lot this year so the next step I hope will be in the Premier League with Chelsea, Huddersfield or whoever.”

imago1011451018h
