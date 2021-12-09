Skip to main content
December 9, 2021
Levi Colwill Names Chelsea Star as Role Model & Discusses Playing Alongside Thiago Silva

Author:

Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill has named 37-year-old Blues star Thiago Silva is a player he looked up to growing up and discussed what it was like to train alongside the Brazilian.

The 18-year-old departed Chelsea on his first move away from the club at the beginning of the season, spending the 21/22 campaign at Huddersfield Town.

Speaking to football.london, Colwill opened up on his relationship with his role model Silva.

imago1008128344h

When asked about who he looked up to as a young defender, Colwill said: “I think it was Thiago because he wasn’t the biggest, he wasn’t the strongest and he maybe wasn’t the fastest, but mentally he was always steps ahead.

Read More

“You can tell when he’s on the ball, everything looks so simple to him. He makes it all look effortless. So I’ve always looked up to him and I got to speak to him – and most of the players – when I trained. They’re all good guys.”

imago1008230039h

Colwill will be hoping to follow in Silva's footsteps and establish himself into the Chelsea first team and acheive as much in football as the Brazilian.

However, the youngster may not get the chance to train alonside Silva next season if he does return to Chelsea, with the 37-year-old's current deal expiring at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen as to whether Colwill will return to Chelsea next season or spend another year on loan but with Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen all out of contract in the summer, a return could be on the cards sooner rather than later.

imago1007853550h
