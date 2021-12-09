Levi Colwill Reveals Desire to Succeed at Chelsea & Accepts Pressure to Perform on Loan

Chelsea's on loan defender Levi Colwill has put pressure on himself to perform at Huddersfield Town in order to make it at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster has looked impressive in the Championship, featuring regularly for the 11th placed Terriers

Speaking to football.london, Colwill opened up on his desires to succeed at Chelsea.

He said: "Leaving on loan can be a path (to the Chelsea first team) but it’s on me to perform. If I keep working hard, anything can happen in life. I just take it day by day."

The 18-year-old took a risk, departing on his first loan move at such a young age but is enjoying his spell in England's second division so far.

“It was a risk,” Colwill said, “but Huddersfield showed trust in me. I spoke with the club and about how they play and I felt it would really suit me. I thought I’d enjoy playing football here and I have.

“Off the pitch, it’s like a family. I didn’t expect that coming in on loan. But it helped me settle so quickly and it’s why I feel I’ve been able to play my best football.”

The defender could be relied upon next season as Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger all out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer.

This would leave Trevoh Chalobah as the only senior defender at the club and Colwill could look to follow the 22-year-old's steps as he played his way into the side under Thomas Tuchel at the beginning of the season.

