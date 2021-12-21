Lewis Baker Adds to Chelsea's Problems After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Lewis Baker has joined the list of Chelsea players self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, it has been confirmed.

The 26-year-old joined the first-team setup this week to help the Blues deal with their squad issues which have been hit by injury and Covid problems.

Baker was among many Cobham stars who swapped the academy building for the first-team, and Baker was due to play in the side that faces Brentford on Wednesday night in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

However, he has now tested positive and will be absent for 10 days.

"This week makes it sound like we have had a whole week to prepare. They trained with us today and yesterday," said Tuchel in his pre-match press conference on the youngsters joining the squad. "Maybe that gives us a better explanation of the situation.

"They came over for two training sessions because it was necessary. When they came, we detected Lewis Baker tested positive for Covid so that’s another player out. It was a risk to bring players in from the academy to have it."

Baker will be absent but Jorginho will return to the side after testing negative. N'Golo Kante will not be risked though as the changes are set to be made in west London for the quarter-final tie.

"No one is back from there (current Covid-19 cases), except for Jorginho, because he had a negative test," added Tuchel. "It was a wrong positive obviously. And he's back in training.

"Andreas Christensen is very doubtful through injury and the same for Trevoh Chalobah."

