Lewis Bate Pens Farewell Chelsea Message and Teammates Respond

The midfielder has said his goodbyes.

Lewis Bate has taken to social media to pen a farewell message following his transfer from Chelsea to Leeds United.

The academy graduate completed a move to Marcelo Bielsa's side in search for first team football.

The 18-year-old has taken to Instagram to say his thank yous and goodbyes to the club.

He said: "10 years ago I walked through the doors at Cobham for the first time. Since then the players and staff I have worked with over the years have helped me become the player and person I am today. However, I now believe it is time to move onto a new chapter in my career. I would like to thank everyone at Chelsea, and will forever be grateful for what they have done for me!"

Bate's Chelsea teammate Billy Gilmour, who recently departed on loan to Norwich City, was the first to reply saying: "Goodluck bro."

Former Chelsea player and ex assistant manager Jody Morris also wished him well, saying: "Good luck lad".

Danny Drinkwater and Ian Maatsen have returned to training under Thomas Tuchel and also wished Bate well.

Twitter: LewBate

Chelsea legend John Terry wished his best as academy teammate Jude Soonsup-Bell commented with a heart emoji.

The midfielder rejected an offer to further his stay in west London, after it was said that Chelsea had presented a 'good offer' to their academy product who will now turn out for Bielsa's Leeds.

With rumours circling about the midfielder's future at Chelsea, Bate was demoted the club's U-16 ranks last week, suggesting that the club were worried that the Englishman could choose to leave the club ahead of the new campaign and the move was confirmed.

