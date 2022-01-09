Lewis Hall Hoping for More Opportunities After Chelsea Debut

Chelsea's Lewis Hall has revealed that he is hoping for more opportunities at the club after making his debut for the Blues in the FA Cup third round clash against Chesterfield.

The 17-year-old, who became Chelsea's youngest ever starter in the FA Cup, was impressive against the non-league opposition.

Speaking to Chelsea's club YouTube channel, Hall has discussed the potential of future opportunity to play for his boyhood club.

IMAGO / PA Images

When asked about his progress so far this season, Hall opened up as he said: "Training with the first team for the last couple of weeks, I’ve been able to recognise the level & where I want to be.

"Each day I feel like I’m progressing playing with these top players & hopefully I can get some more opportunities in the future."

This comes after Thomas Tuchel praised the performance of the younger players against Chesterfield and challenged them yo step up and earn their opportunities.

"In the end, they have to step up and show what they are capable of," said Tuchel. "They did again. They did against Brentford, the guys who played, and today they did their best to help us win this match."

IMAGO / PA Images

He continued to heap praise on Hall in particular, who was voted as Man of the Match:"He did what he did in training," continued Tuchel, via Chelsea's YouTube channel. "Also credit to guys around him like Saul, Mateo, Malang. They made things easy.

"The dressing room is very supportive for the players and lets them show their level."

Hall will be hoping to be handed further opportunities as Chelsea's tough schedule sees them play up to three matches a week.

