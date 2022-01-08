Lewis Hall Lost for Words After Achieving Chelsea 'Dream' Debut vs Chesterfield

Chelsea's latest debutant, 17-year-old Lewis Hall, has provided an assessment on his first appearance for the Blues.

The youngster played the full 90 minutes against non-league side Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round victory for his boyhood club.

Speaking to Chelsea's YouTube channel after the match, Hall reflected on his performance as he gave an emotional recount about achieving his dream of playing for the Blues.

He said: "It's a dream come true to be honest. Something I've worked towards since being a kid at the Chelsea academy. I have to thank everyone. My family, the manager and the fans for making me feel welcome and killing the nerves a little bit.

"I've finally achieved what my aim is for Chelsea... I'm just lost for words."

This came just moments after he described the 'incredible feeling' of stepping out onto the pitch at Stamford Bridge to play his first minutes for the first team.

"Ever since I was a kid being at Chelsea this is what I worked towards. To finally get the opportunity and in front of my family and the amazing fans it is an incredible feeling." he said.

"I don't think it could have gone much better. I have to thank my teammates for allowing me to have the game that I did. I think the manager as well, for the chance to express myself. Finally, the fans getting behind me & making me feel part of it."

The defender will be hoping that he can continue to make progress and have a long and successful career at the club after a fine performance.

