Lewis Hall Reveals Chelsea's Best Trainers Following First Team Breakthrough

Chelsea defender Lewis Hall has revealed who he believes is the Blues' best trainer after he broke through to Thomas Tuchel's first team squad.

The 17-year-old impressed on his Chelsea debut against Chesterfield and has been training with the first team for much of the season.

During a series of questions with Chelsea's Instagram page via Chelsea News, Hall discussed who he believes is the best trainer at the club.

imago1009024190h

“The best player in training, it’s a tough one, but if I had to choose, I’d say either Mateo Kovacic or Jorginho,” Hall said.

“I don’t think I’ve seen Jorginho or N’Golo Kante give the ball away in training yet.”

The 17-year-old won the Man of the Match award in his first senior appearance for the club he has been at since under-8 level.

Read More

imago1009016303h

Tuchel was clearly impressed by the youngsters debut as speaking after the match, he said: "It was his performance in general and his attitude in training.

"The quality he showed was very calm and very good in our possession games and the little games he trained in."

The head coach continued to discuss how Hall impressed him in training, much like how the youngster was impressed by Kovacic and Jorginho.

"We never really trained with the full squad so it was more small-sided games but he was good."

The defender is yet to make a second appearance for the club but will hope to be involved in the Blues' FA Cup fourth round tie against Plymouth Argyle.

Lewis Hall Reveals Chelsea's Best Trainers Following First Team Breakthrough

