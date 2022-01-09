Lewis Hall Reveals When He Was Told He'd Make Chelsea Debut vs Chesterfield

Chelsea debutant Lewis Hall has revealed when he knew he would make his first start for the club and the emotions after finding out.

The 17-year-old became the youngest Chelsea player to start in the FA Cup, making history before collecting the Man of the Match award on his debut.

Speaking to Chelsea's YouTube channel after the match, Hall opened up on his emotions and when he found out that he would start the match.

IMAGO / PA Images

"When I saw my name it was instant shock," he admitted. "(I was) nervous for a couple of hours. I sat and thought 'wow this is the day'. As soon as I stepped on the pitch, the fans behind me wanted me to do well. It gave me confidence to do what I wanted to do."



The youngster did extremely well both defensively and offensively as he provided an assist for Romelu Lukaku before having a shot palmed to Andreas Christensen for another goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

This earned praise from Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who said: "It was his performance and attitude in training. The attitude his showed in our possession games and small-sided games. He was good and deserved to start."

It remains to be seen as to whether Hall will remain with the Blues first team in training or drop back to academy level but the defender has a bright future ahead of him and could feature in the next round of the FA Cup depending on who Chelsea draw.

The fourth round draw takes place on Sunday afternoon, with all the details regarding the draw here.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube