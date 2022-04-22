Lewis Hamilton has clarified his backing of Sir Martin Broughton's takeover bid for Chelsea ahead of Sunday's Imola GP.

The seven-time Formula One world champion confirmed his support and financial pledge to Broughton's bid, with a preferred bidder expected to be named imminently.

Hamilton is joined by Serena Williams, with the former to play an active role in diversity matters should the bid be successful.

IMAGO / Eibner

He has been an Arsenal fan since young which raised eyebrows, even that of F1 rival Max Verstappen. But the Mercedes driver has since explained his footballing background, as well as the details of the call he had with Broughton.

What Lewis Hamilton said

Speaking to reporters on Friday ahead of the Imola GP this weekend, Hamilton responded to his confirmed backing of the Broughton bid and delved into more detail over his affiliation to Arsenal.

“I’ve been a football fan since I was a kid, I played from the age of four to 17 in teams every year,” Hamilton said, as quoted by Standard Sport.

“I played every year through childhood and I’ve been to numerous games. When I was young, I used to play football as a kid around the corner and I really wanted to fit in. I was the only kid of colour there.

"All the kids supported someone different and I remember switching between these teams and when I’d get home my sister would basically beat me, saying you have to support Arsenal.

IMAGO / Eibner

“At five, six years old I supported Arsenal but my uncle Terry is a big Blues fan, so I’ve been to so many games with him to watch Chelsea and Arsenal play. Ultimately, I’m a sporting fan - it’s the biggest sport in the world and Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and most successful.

“When I heard about this I thought, ‘Wow’. This is one of the greatest opportunities to be a part of, so great.”

He added on Williams' involvement: “We did speak about it, we were constantly in touch. She’s a phenomenal athlete and woman. We spoke about it and she asked me my thoughts and I told her I’d be a part of it, and she was excited to join.

IMAGO / Hasenkopf

“We were contacted and Sir Martin took time to speak to me on the phone and explain his and his team’s goals if they were to win the bid, which was incredibly exciting and it very much aligned with my values.

“As a kid, I remember collecting all the stickers, when you’d go to the store and get the books to trade the cards - for pennies, sweets…

“When I was younger I was trying to be the best player I could be and actually play for a team, trying out for Stevenage, but I ended up following racing. I could have only ever dreamed being a part of the team so that for me is the most exciting thing.”

