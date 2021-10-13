Leyton Orient Goalkeeper Heaps Praise Upon Chelsea's Edouard Mendy

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has heaped praise upon Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy for changing the consensus of black goalkeepers.

The 29-year-old joined the Blues last summer and his fine form has seen him nominated for the Yashin Award.

Speaking to Leyton Orient's YouTube channel, Vigouroux discussed Mendy's important role as an African goalkeeper.

He said: "It's something that I think is changing. I look at Mendy at Chelsea - I had never heard of him when he signed for Chelsea - and he's been amazing, and he has paved the way for a lot of black goalkeepers.

"We can look up to him as a reference for what he's done in the recent past especially and I feel like that perception is starting to change a little bit."

The League Two shot-stopper continued to express how difficult it is being a goalkeeper of colour as he said: "It's not common that you see a black goalkeeper.

"I think a lot of the perception was that, 'He's got a mistake in him' and I've had to battle through that my whole career. And not just me - there's loads of other black goalies that have had to deal with it."

