Liberty Media Unsuccessful in Bid for Chelsea Amid Raine Group Shortlist

Liberty Media are believed to have been unsuccessful in their bid to buy Chelsea Football Club, according to reports. 

Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale at the beginning of the month, with the news of the west London side's sale attracting interest from a number of parties. 

A deadline of Friday 18 March was set for all official bids to be submitted, with the merchant bank Raine Group overseeing the sale of the club. 

imago1010482573h (2)

According to Sky News, Liberty Media were among a number of bidders whose offers for Chelsea were rejected as Raine Group devised their shortlist.

Sources in the report said that they had been unsuccessful as a result of the complexity of completing a deal within the given timetable.

It is believed that the offer submitted was a 'credible' one, but it has not made the next stage of talks as the race for the purchase of the Blues continues.

Raine Group are said to have confirmed their shortlist, with offers from Todd Boehly, Sir Martin Broughton, the Ricketts family and Stephen Pagliuca all through to the next stage.

imago1010479508h (3)

It has been revealed that those who remain in contention to buy the club have to commit to at least £1 billion worth of spending into the squad and Stamford Bridge stadium.

Binding offers will need to be submitted by the middle of April, with the next deadline said to be just days before their FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

You can follow our live blog on the takeover shortlist here.

imago1010556904h
