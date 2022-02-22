LOSC Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec knows the enormous challenge Chelsea will bring for their Champions League last-16 tie.



The reigning Ligue 1 champions head to Stamford Bridge for the first leg on Tuesday night and will be hoping to keep themselves in the tie for the second leg in France on March 16.

Chelsea have just been crowned World Champions and are on a winning run of five games, while Lille are struggling down in 11th in the league.

Gourvennec believes his side can defy the odds again when they face Chelsea after finishing top of their Champions League group to progress into the knockout rounds.

What has Jocelyn Gourvennec said?

He said ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference: "We had a difficult start in the Champions League (this season). No one saw us finishing top of the group, but we defied expectations. It'll be an extra step against the defending champions. It’s an enormous challenge.

"The players are used to playing in matches of this level, they are very experienced. We have prepared well for the match, but now we have to play it. We have to remember what got us here and play to our potential."

What else has been said ahead of the last-16 tie?

Former Southampton defender, and now Lille star Jose Fonte says the French side will fight until the very end in the hope of causing an upset against the current holders.

Fonte added: “The group is ambitious. We've had a good run so far. We don't want to stop, we're going to fight. It's a very difficult game, but have ambition.”

