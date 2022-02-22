Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of Champions League Tie

LOSC Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec knows the enormous challenge Chelsea will bring for their Champions League last-16 tie.

The reigning Ligue 1 champions head to Stamford Bridge for the first leg on Tuesday night and will be hoping to keep themselves in the tie for the second leg in France on March 16. 

Chelsea have just been crowned World Champions and are on a winning run of five games, while Lille are struggling down in 11th in the league. 

imago1010003627h

Gourvennec believes his side can defy the odds again when they face Chelsea after finishing top of their Champions League group to progress into the knockout rounds. 

What has Jocelyn Gourvennec said?

Read More

He said ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference: "We had a difficult start in the Champions League (this season). No one saw us finishing top of the group, but we defied expectations. It'll be an extra step against the defending champions. It’s an enormous challenge.

"The players are used to playing in matches of this level, they are very experienced. We have prepared well for the match, but now we have to play it. We have to remember what got us here and play to our potential."

imago1008956551h

What else has been said ahead of the last-16 tie?

Former Southampton defender, and now Lille star Jose Fonte says the French side will fight until the very end in the hope of causing an upset against the current holders. 

Fonte added: “The group is ambitious. We've had a good run so far. We don't want to stop, we're going to fight. It's a very difficult game, but have ambition.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008956551h
News

Lille boss Jocelyn Gourvennec Delivers Verdict on Chelsea Ahead of Champions League Tie

By Matt Debono
1 minute ago
imago1009904532h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Holding Eden Hazard Talks With Real Madrid Over Loan Move

By Matt Debono
46 minutes ago
imago0045661933h
News

Simulated Chelsea vs LOSC Lille: Who Came Out on Top for Champions League Last-16 Tie

By Matt Debono
1 hour ago
imago1009775480h (1)
News

'In My Element' - Mason Mount Provides Injury Update Ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup Final

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1009370618h
News

'Reliable And Strong' - Thomas Tuchel Hails Chelsea Centre-Back Thiago Silva

By Jago Hemming
2 hours ago
imago1010005016h
News

Edouard Mendy Reveals When He Will Celebrate Chelsea and Senegal Success

By Jago Hemming
3 hours ago
imago1009561991h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Champions League Can Give Romelu Lukaku Much Needed Opportunity to Show Chelsea Quality

By Nick Emms
3 hours ago
imago1010003782h
News

Edouard Mendy Squashes Comments About Chelsea Being More Suited to Cup Competitions Than Premier League

By Jago Hemming
4 hours ago