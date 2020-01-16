Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare set to join Chelsea or Manchester United - Arsenal cool interest

Boubakary Soumare is set to join a Premier League club in January, with Chelsea and Manchester United set to battle it out for the Lille midfielder.

The box-to-box midfielder has attracted interest from England and Spain, but Arsenal, Real Madrid nor Valencia are now interested in the 20-year-old.

Boubakary Soumare holding off Willian when the two sides met at Stamford Bridge in December in the Champions League. Getty Images

However, a move is on the cards as Chelsea and Manchester United will go head-to-head for his signature.

According to Sky Sports, Soumare will decide his fate at the end of the month once Lille have faced Paris Saint Germain in the Ligue 1 on January 26th.

Soumare, 20, has made 25 appearances in all competitions this season for Lille.

Chelsea have already played against the Frenchman this season when the two clubs faced each other in the Champions League.

But Frank Lampard's assistant Jody Morris has reiterated that any incomings must add value to the squad.

"Any movements have to be for the benefit of the club and improve the squad," Morris said on any potential incomings.

With Chelsea's array of options in the middle of the park, and with Ruben Loftus-Cheek still to return from his Achilles injury, is Soumare a signing the Blues really need at this points?

Boubakary Soumare has two-and-a-half-years left on his current deal with the French club.

