Thomas Tuchel has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face LOSC Lille in the last-16 of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Chelsea head to northern France for the second leg as they look to complete the job following a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge last month in the first leg.

Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic's goals have put Chelsea in a commanding position and now all that is left is for Tuchel's side to professionally see out the tie to book their spot in the quarter finals.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta are ready to return and start for the Blues on Wednesday in France. However, the game could come too early for Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference.

“I think Marcos is ready to start, Azpi is ready to start," Tuchel told reporters on Tuesday morning.

"We will try to have Reece and Callum later in training but it will be a very tight race. We will take this decision after the training session. They were not involved. Let’s see if it is worth the risk, it will be very tight with these two.”

IMAGO / Russian Look

Amid all of the uncertainty behind the scenes, Tuchel added: "As long as we have shirts, as long as we are ‘alive’, as long as we are a team and arrive with our players we will be competitive and fight hard for our success because we owe it to the people that support us in very invisible way. We are in the spotlight. It is our responsibility to do so and we will.”

