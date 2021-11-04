Lionel Messi: Chelsea One of Seven Candidates to Win Champions League

PSG forward Lionel Messi has named Chelsea as one of the seven candidates to win the 2021/22 Champions League.

Chelsea are the current holders of the European Cup following their triumph in Porto back in May against Manchester City.

Thomas Tuchel's side are second in their Group, H, behind Juventus and are on course to qualify for the knockout stages and last-16.

They beat Malmo by the one goal on Tuesday night, Hakim Ziyech tapping in from close range at the Eleda Stadion.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

Chelsea will face an uphill task to retain their European crown, going up against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich and others.

Messi, who joined PSG in the summer after leaving Barcelona, named the six other clubs he believes will challenge the French side for the title this season.

"I think it is my biggest target and the club’s," Messi told beIN Sports on the Champions League.

"They have bee looking to win the Champions League and they have been very close. I think it is their main target. We are one of the main candidates, but not the only one.

"Everyone is talking about PSG because of the players, but other clubs have been working together for years and have also signed good players, like Man United, Man City, Bayern, Liverpool, Atletico and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Bildbyran

"There are plenty of clubs who can win the Champions League, it is a very difficult competition and the best team doesn’t always win it.

"You need a lot of things to win it, everything is possible and we are one of the candidates, of course."

More Chelsea Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube