Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lionel Messi Makes Chelsea Champions League Admission

    Author:

    PSG forward Lionel Messi has named Chelsea as one of the seven candidates to win the 2021/22 Champions League.

    Chelsea are the current holders of the European Cup following their triumph in Porto back in May against Manchester City. 

    Thomas Tuchel's side are second in their Group, H, behind Juventus and are on course to qualify for the knockout stages and last-16. 

    They beat Malmo by the one goal on Tuesday night, Hakim Ziyech tapping in from close range at the Eleda Stadion.

    Read More

    imago1007748868h (1)

    Chelsea will face an uphill task to retain their European crown, going up against the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern Munich and others. 

    Messi, who joined PSG in the summer after leaving Barcelona, named the six other clubs he believes will challenge the French side for the title this season. 

    "I think it is my biggest target and the club’s," Messi told beIN Sports on the Champions League. 

    "They have bee looking to win the Champions League and they have been very close. I think it is their main target. We are one of the main candidates, but not the only one.

    "Everyone is talking about PSG because of the players, but other clubs have been working together for years and have also signed good players, like Man United, Man City, Bayern, Liverpool, Atletico and Chelsea.

    imago1007752425h

    "There are plenty of clubs who can win the Champions League, it is a very difficult competition and the best team doesn’t always win it.

    "You need a lot of things to win it, everything is possible and we are one of the candidates, of course."

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007752437h
    News

    Lionel Messi: Chelsea One of Seven Candidates to Win Champions League

    1 minute ago
    imago1007588286h
    Features/Opinions

    Harvey Vale: The Story So Far

    23 minutes ago
    imago1005474802h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Reveals Who He is in Awe of at Chelsea

    58 minutes ago
    imago1007405164h
    News

    Marcus Bettinelli Reaveals Why He Rejected Chelsea Move in the Past

    11 hours ago
    imago1007758720h
    News

    Jorginho Reflects on Chelsea Victory Over Malmo Following Man of the Match Performance

    12 hours ago
    imago1006853777h
    News

    Charly Musonda Confirms End of Season Chelsea Departure

    13 hours ago
    pjimage (51)
    News

    Revealed: The Five Names Chelsea Considered to Appoint as Head Coach Before Thomas Tuchel

    14 hours ago
    imago1007681240h
    Transfer News

    Report: Barcelona's Sergino Dest Valuation Revealed as Chelsea Prepare January Bid

    14 hours ago