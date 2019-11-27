Live Commentary: Valencia CF vs Chelsea | Champions League

Chelsea take on Valencia in Spain in the Champions League group stages for a chance to secure qualification into the knockouts.

A win for Frank Lampard's side will secure progression, whilst a draw would take it to the final matchday with three teams in contention to head into the last-16.

But a defeat would see the Blues have their qualification hopes taken out of their hands with Valencia and Ajax taking the hot-seat.

Follow it all here on SI.com for the Champions League clash between Valencia and Chelsea.

----------

Team news is in!

Valencia CF:

Chelsea:

----------

1' We are underway!

2' Reece James whips one in and finds Willian, but the Brazilian can only head it over the bar. Big chance.