Live Commentary: Valencia CF vs Chelsea | Champions League
Chelsea take on Valencia in Spain in the Champions League group stages for a chance to secure qualification into the knockouts.
A win for Frank Lampard's side will secure progression, whilst a draw would take it to the final matchday with three teams in contention to head into the last-16.
But a defeat would see the Blues have their qualification hopes taken out of their hands with Valencia and Ajax taking the hot-seat.
Champions League clash between Valencia and Chelsea.
----------
Team news is in!
Valencia CF:
Chelsea:
----------
1' We are underway!
2' Reece James whips one in and finds Willian, but the Brazilian can only head it over the bar. Big chance.