Live Commentary: Valencia CF vs Chelsea | Champions League

Matt Debono

Chelsea take on Valencia in Spain in the Champions League group stages for a chance to secure qualification into the knockouts. 

A win for Frank Lampard's side will secure progression, whilst a draw would take it to the final matchday with three teams in contention to head into the last-16. 

But a defeat would see the Blues have their qualification hopes taken out of their hands with Valencia and Ajax taking the hot-seat. 

Follow it all here on SI.com for the Champions League clash between Valencia and Chelsea. 

Team news is in!

Valencia CF:

Chelsea:

1' We are underway! 

2' Reece James whips one in and finds Willian, but the Brazilian can only head it over the bar. Big chance.

Valencia CF vs Chelsea | Champions League - Christian Pulisic starts for Frank Lampard's side in Spain

Matt Debono
Chelsea face a crucial clash in the Champions League against Valencia CF at the Mestalla.

Report: Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono
Chelsea suffered defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League after N'Golo Kante's opener was cancelled out.

'I want it to be a positive issue' - Frank Lampard on Chelsea midfield selection problem

Matt Debono
Frank Lampard wants the vast amount options in the Chelsea midfield to be a positive problem for him.

Frank Lampard has ruled out managing Tottenham after José Mourinho's appointment

Matt Debono
Frank Lampard says managing Tottenham Hotspur one day 'wouldn't happen' following Chelsea connection.

Frank Lampard rules out being 'unsackable' at Chelsea this season

Matt Debono
Frank Lampard admits he can be sacked by Chelsea this season, after Mauricio Pochettino was axed by Spurs.

Olivier Giroud 'tells Chelsea he wants to leave in January' amid Inter Milan interest

Matt Debono
Olivier Giroud is in the final year of his deal with Chelsea, and he wants to leave sooner rather than later, following talks with Inter Milan.

Frank Lampard hails 'incredible' Manchester City side ahead of Premier League showdown

Matt Debono
Manchester City will be looking to climb above Chelsea in the Premier League table with Pep Guardiola's side currently in fourth.

Team news: Frank Lampard provides update on Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic ahead of Manchester City clash

Matt Debono
Frank Lampard has confirmed the Blues' team news ahead of the clash against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Preview: Manchester City vs Chelsea | Premier League

Matt Debono
Frank Lampard's Chelsea take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in the Premier League on Saturday evening at the Etihad Stadium.

From Hershey to the Fulham Road: Christian Pulisic's rise to Chelsea

Daniel Childs
Pulisic’s sudden rise in-form has come after a tricky opening couple of months where the American has had to adapt to a new life in England and the added physicality and pace of the Premier League.