Live: The latest on Chelsea and the European Super League

Chelsea and the 11 other clubs who announced their participation in the new competition have received heavy backlash from across the footballing world; from governing bodies, to fans, to supporters groups and the media.

Six English clubs have backed the proposal - Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Here are the latest developments on the ESL:

1.53pm [UK]

Goal: Chelsea's players and staff have held a meeting with club chairman Bruce Buck ahead of a clash with Brighton on Tuesday night, with fears regarding the breakaway Super League competition up for discussion.

There was no communication from above ahead of the announcement on Sunday evening, leaving club staff to receive the news in the same way that the general public did.

It is thought that several players in the Blues group are concerned after hearing UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin threaten action on them in the coming weeks should the club stand firm.

1.50pm [UK]

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on ESL: "We want the best Premier League in the world. I love to be here, I love this Premier League."

More: "The people have to clarify, today better than tomorrow, tomorrow better than the day after. Come out, a world-wide issue, and clarify."

1.44pm [UK]

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on ESL: "UEFA have failed if it has come to this and they, the Premier League, and every other team is looking out for themselves."

1.39pm [UK]

Man City boss Pep Guardiola on ESL: "It is not sport when the relation between effort and success doesn't exist."

1.34pm [UK]

Sky Sports: A Super League official has said: "UEFA as a governing body are not listening to the clubs and are monopolising competitive football. The reality is the Champions’ League is not a commercial success.

"Clubs have no say over the infrastructure and governance of the competition. There are ways we could change that, but UEFA simply refuse to relinquish any control.

"We’re being stopped from developing our clubs. Being constantly held back has become too frustrating hence where we find ourselves today. These frustrations can be traced back 15 or 20 years.

"We don’t want war! It’s not our intention. But everyone else want to turn it into a war. We’ve simply been forced to do things another way."

1.31pm [UK]

Telegraph: Chelsea and the other ESL clubs face being sued for billions of pounds if they pull out of the competition. A source at one of the so-called ‘Big Six’ Premier League sides to sign up to it has confirmed they have penned a 'binding agreement' to that effect.

1.23pm [UK]

What we know so far:

Independent: All clubs part of ESL are 'still on board'. There is still 'full commitment' within the Super League to the project.

BILD: Several English clubs doubts have grown in the last 24 hours over the backlash of the ESL.

BBC: It remains unclear how easy it would be for any of the 'big six' to now extract themselves from the European Super League if contracts have been signed.

BBC: The breakaway clubs insisting reports today of cracks starting to appear among the 'big six’, with suggestions Chelsea and Man City are reconsidering, are nothing more than 'mischief-making', and that the rebel alliance remains firm. Suggestions of reports to the contrary are also being said.

Times: At least one of the ‘big six’ English clubs is considering whether to withdraw from the new Super League after being taken aback by the volume of opposition, including from their own fans.

POLITICO: One of the big six English clubs is now seriously considering pulling out of the Super League.

Guardian: Chelsea and Manchester City are wavering about joining the European Super League, according to a well-placed executive at another club approached to join the breakaway league.

ESPN: UEFA are not considering the expulsion of clubs from their competitions this week and that next week's fixtures will go ahead.

Mail: Two English clubs are close to losing their nerve over ESL.

Chelsea FC: Joined European Super League and have left the European Club Association

