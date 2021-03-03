Jurgen Klopp delivers verdict on Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Thomas Tuchel has taken Chelsea 'a step further' since his appointment at the club ahead of the Premier League clash on Thursday.

The two sides come head-to-head at Anfield on Thursday night as sixth takes on fifth with just a single point separating the sides in the league table.

Tuchel's men travel travel to Merseyside on a nine game unbeaten streak since the German's arrival and will pose a real threat to the Reds.

Klopp, a fellow German, is aware of what Chelsea will bring on Thursday.

He said: "I think a lot of the things we saw already in the games they played so far. They were very successful. Obviously a clear philosophy, clear idea, absolutely possession-based, different formations.

"He used the time and got immediate results but used the time as well to get more knowledge about the squad. He changed quite a lot and that’s normal with the amount of games we have, but he really changed a lot. I think pretty much all three left-backs played – Emerson played, Alonso played, Chilwell played. Centre-half maybe didn’t change that often. Up front, a lot of options, changed them, tried them all. Just Mason Mount, Kovacic and Jorginho are sort of like the fixed points, maybe I missed now one, but all the other positions he changed a lot, just to get all the information you need about the squad.

"I think now they are a step further and we will face them now. So, yeah, it will be interesting.

Klopp knows it will be a difficult game on Thursday night and responded to questions over whether his side will need to remain patient against the Blues.

He added: "I think, first and foremost, it's quite difficult to get more possession than Chelsea. I think they changed maybe slightly since Frank. But the full package [is] required, let me say it like this. So you have to defend because they let the ball roll, let me say it like this.

"You have to work a lot and then there are situations [where] it's not that you have the ball all the time and face a deep block. There will be a deep block when we can be dominant but in other moments they are just defending in the right way and use then the space you give them for counter-attacks.

"Patient you always have to be but I don't think this is a game where [you have to be] specifically patient. You have to be patient in moments, you have to be lively in other moments. You have to be creative in moments and you have to show your desire for defending in all the moments because this is a top team and they will ask for a lot, and we should try to make sure that we have all the answers."

