Liverpool & Brighton Complaints Force Chelsea Into Stamford Bridge Away Dressing Room Changes

Chelsea were forced to spend thousands of pounds on renovating the away dressing room at Stamford Bridge following complaints. 

Changes were needed to be made quickly before Chelsea's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. 

Complaints had been made over the ageing away dressing room from Liverpool and Brighton, two teams who have visited west London in the last month, due to the 'cramped conditions' which made it 'difficult to adhere to coronavirus protocols that are currently in place', as per the Telegraph

imago1007667514h

The Premier League stepped in and Chelsea came to an agreement to expand the dressing room because of the lack of space.

They have now knocked through into the media room offering more space to the visiting teams. 

Read More

If the transfer budget was already tight this month, it's even tighter now as the final week of the January transfer window begins.

imago0046921067h

Chelsea are now being punished for their lack of a state-of-the-art stadium, which was in the works before Roman Abramovich paused plans on the build of a new stadium. 

The next visitors to Stamford Bridge will be Plymouth Argyle who head to the capital on February 5 for the FA Cup fourth round encounter. 

Thomas Tuchel's side aren't scheduled to play another match at home until they face LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on February 22. Newcastle are, currently, scheduled to be Chelsea's next league opponents in west London on March 12. 

imago1007013107h (1)
