Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Reveals Conversation With Mason Mount After FA Cup Final Against Chelsea

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed the conversation he had with Chelsea man Mason Mount after their FA Cup final on Saturday. 

The Reds beat the Blues 6-5 on penalties at Wembley Stadium, with Mount missing his spot kick during the shootout. 

A win would have seen Chelsea secure their third trophy of the season, with Thomas Tuchel's side already claiming the Super Cup and Club World Cup earlier in the campaign.

In an interview with Sky Sports, via Anfield Watch, Henderson revealed what he said to the 23-year-old when he consoled him after Liverpool had won the FA Cup.

“That is always a big thing for me," said the midfielder. "You've got to be respectful to the opponent, especially with players you play with from your national team.

“You know how good they are and that they are good people, especially in penalty shootouts, it's never nice for people to miss penalties. 

"I knew he'd be feeling really down and to be honest, he probably didn't want me going over there thinking back.

“I wanted to give him a bit of support because he's a top player, a great lad and he's still very young. 

"He's got the world at his feet and I'm sure he'll bounce back, and when he gets the opportunity again, he'll step up and put the ball in the back of the net.”

Chelsea have two games left to play this season, with the Blues hosting Leicester City and Watford at Stamford Bridge in their remaining Premier League fixtures.

