Skip to main content

Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Praises 'Amazing Saves' By Chelsea's Mendy in FA Cup Final

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has heaped praise on his Chelsea counter-part Edouard Mendy after the FA Cup final.

The Blues fell to defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's men on penalties, with both keepers saving one each, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta missed his spot-kick too.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Alisson hailed Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy.

imago1012015439h

He said: “I am so happy. Myself and also Mendy did amazing saves.

“I couldn’t have done the saves without the help of the team. They work well and make it easier for me.”

The loss means that Chelsea have fallen to three consecutive FA Cup final defeats.

Chelsea also lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, with Mendy replaced before penalties for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In February, the Spaniard did not save any of the penalties before missing his to see the Blues lose.

imago1012004025h

Mendy denied his Senegal teammate Sadio Mane in the shoot-out but this was not enough as Chelsea fell to defeat.

Azpilicueta has urged Chelsea to keep their heads up after the defeat.

“It’s part of football. It’s true that sometimes it looks painful, but of course we are the first ones who are hurt. We want to do our best, we want to score the penalty, we want to make our fans happy," he said.

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen and we have to put our heads up and go for the next one.”

The Blues will face Leicester City and Watford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League before the end of the season.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011998805h
Transfer News

Report: Antonio Rudiger Rejected PSG and Bayern Munich to Join Real Madrid

By Rob Calcutt45 minutes ago
imago1012001023h
News

'We Are All Together' - Cesar Azpilicueta Reveals Chelsea Unity Despite FA Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012000177h
News

'Still a Young Player' - Cesar Azpilicueta Believes There is Still Time for Mason Mount to Win FA Cup

By Rob Calcutt1 hour ago
imago1012000488h
News

Mason Mount Thanks Chelsea Fans for Support After Penalty Miss in FA Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1012009095h
News

'Have to Put Our Heads up' - Cesar Azpilicueta Calls for Chelsea to 'go for the Next One' After FA Cup Final Defeat

By Rob Calcutt2 hours ago
imago1011998420h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reflects on Squad Building After Chelsea's FA Cup Final Loss to Liverpool

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1012001020h
News

'We Have to Appreciate' - Cesar Azpilicueta Believes Chelsea Need to Remember Earlier Season Success Despite FA Cup Final Loss

By Rob Calcutt4 hours ago
imago1011627875h
Transfer News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants to Sign Chelsea's N'Golo Kante at Manchester United

By Nick Emms4 hours ago