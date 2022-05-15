Liverpool Goalkeeper Alisson Praises 'Amazing Saves' By Chelsea's Mendy in FA Cup Final

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has heaped praise on his Chelsea counter-part Edouard Mendy after the FA Cup final.

The Blues fell to defeat at the hands of Jurgen Klopp's men on penalties, with both keepers saving one each, whilst Cesar Azpilicueta missed his spot-kick too.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the match, Alisson hailed Chelsea goalkeeper Mendy.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He said: “I am so happy. Myself and also Mendy did amazing saves.

“I couldn’t have done the saves without the help of the team. They work well and make it easier for me.”

The loss means that Chelsea have fallen to three consecutive FA Cup final defeats.

Chelsea also lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final, with Mendy replaced before penalties for Kepa Arrizabalaga.

In February, the Spaniard did not save any of the penalties before missing his to see the Blues lose.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Mendy denied his Senegal teammate Sadio Mane in the shoot-out but this was not enough as Chelsea fell to defeat.

Azpilicueta has urged Chelsea to keep their heads up after the defeat.

“It’s part of football. It’s true that sometimes it looks painful, but of course we are the first ones who are hurt. We want to do our best, we want to score the penalty, we want to make our fans happy," he said.

“Unfortunately it didn’t happen and we have to put our heads up and go for the next one.”

The Blues will face Leicester City and Watford at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League before the end of the season.

