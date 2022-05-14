Skip to main content

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Shows Sympathy for Chelsea After FA Cup Final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed his sympathy for Chelsea after their FA Cup final defeat on Saturday evening.

The Blues lost 6-5 on penalties against the Reds after a goalless draw in both normal and extra time at Wembley Stadium.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Mason Mount both missed from the spot, with the result seeing Chelsea lose three FA Cup finals in a row. 

Klopp spoke to BBC Sport after the match and revealed he feels sorry for Chelsea after the result, with Liverpool now beating the west London side on penalties twice this season.

"I really feel for Chelsea – for the second time, 120 minutes and you get nothing, that’s too hard. But for us I’m pretty happy.

"We are mentality monsters but there were mentality monsters in blue as well – it was one penalty. Chelsea played outstanding but in the end there must be one winner and that was us today.

"They (Chelsea) would have deserved it (the win) exactly the same way, like in the Carabao Cup – that’s how small the margins are."

Both sides had many a chance to score in the first and second half, with Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota both hitting the post for Liverpool.

Chelsea worked hard to try and find the opener but the game soon went to extra time and penalties.

Despite Edouard Mendy saving from Sadio Mane with Liverpool's fifth kick Konstantinos Tsimikas scored the winning penalty, with Chelsea now on the losing end of the final for the third season in a row.

