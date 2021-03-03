Liverpool team news to face Chelsea: Jurgen Klopp to welcome back Alisson and Fabinho

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed the Liverpool team news to face Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield on Thursday night.

Liverpool sit one point behind Thomas Tuchel's men in sixth place as the race for the top four heats up.

Klopp's side got back to winning ways at the weekend against Sheffield United and would've been hoping to have restored confidence ahead of Chelsea's visit to Merseyside, who come to Anfield unbeaten under Tuchel.

Alisson missed the win at Bramall Lane but will return for the hosts in a boost for the Reds.

'Ali trained now the full week and, yes, we should expect that he is able to return," said Klopp on Wednesday.

Fabinho is also set to return for Liverpool as could Diogo Jota after he came back into the fold following a long-term knee injury, before picking up an illness at the weekend.

Klopp added: "Fab has now five or six sessions in his legs and we have to make a decision how we deal with that, but he looks good and is ready for the squad for sure.

"Diogo had this little stomach problem and he trained yesterday only a little bit; he was only out there for the warming-up and the rondos and then had a little run.

"I got the message this morning that he feels better again, so we will see what we can do with that.

"As I said, before he looked exceptionally well, but unfortunately he got ill overnight, so now we have to see how big the steps are he can make towards the team again."

