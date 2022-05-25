Liverpool chairman Tom Werner believes Todd Boehly will be a success at Chelsea after getting the keys to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea welcome Boehly and his consortium, which he fronts and will be the controlling owner of the Blues, to the club this summer following a £4.25 billion sale.

Boehly has been a success with the Los Angeles Dodgers in America, the Major League Baseball side he is a part-owner of, and will be hoping to replicate that in the English capital.

IMAGO / PA Images

His intentions are clear, to back and heavily invest in Thomas Tuchel's squad and the rest of the club.

Boehly is looking at Liverpool's model which has been founded by John Henry and Tom Werner of FSG, the owners of Liverpool. They have had great success with Jurgen Klopp.

Tuchel is Chelsea's version of Liverpool's Klopp which Boehly acknowledges, and the chairman of the Red, Tom Werner, backs his fellow American to be a success in west London after holding talks last week.

“John Henry and I have known and admired Todd from his association with the Los Angeles Dodgers (FSG is a fellow owner in Major League Baseball (MLB) at the Boston Red Sox)," Werner told the Athletic.

“I’ve had a couple of conversations with him in the last week. He was just picking my brain. I think he will be good for Chelsea. I know they are working right now on a stadium solution. I think he will prove to be an excellent owner.”

Despite their confidence and backing, Liverpool will be hoping Boehly doesn't surpass them in the near future as both look to become Premier League champions once again, knocking Manchester City off of their perch.

