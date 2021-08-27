Liverpool's Alisson Discusses Title 'Favourites' Chelsea Ahead of Premier League Clash

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has opened up on Chelsea's title chances and labelled the club as 'one of the favourites' ahead of the sides' clash this weekend.

Chelsea and Liverpool have both won their opening two matches of the Premier League season as they will look to challenge for the Premier League title.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Alisson opened up on Chelsea's title chances.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Alisson admitted: "I believe they are one of the favourites, for winning the title.

"We know how strong they are - but we are not too focused on the opponents, we must be focused on our jobs, to give 100 per cent that we have."

Thomas Tuchel has downplayed Chelsea's title chances this season, referring to his side as 'hunters' for the teams above them.

However, such a positive start has had people talking about the Blues' chances and impressive performances against Crystal Palace and Arsenal has seen Tuchel's side climb to the top of the table.

Romelu Lukaku joined Chelsea for a club record fee earlier in the window and had a fine start to life back in Blue, bagging against Arsenal on his debut.

Combining this with two strong defensive performances and having two of the UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominees in midfield, it is hard to see any real negatives in this Chelsea side.

