'A Very Intense Game' - Liverpool's Diogo Jota Comments Ahead of Chelsea Clash

January 1, 2022
Liverpool's Diogo Jota Labels Upcoming Clash Against Chelsea as 'Very Tough'

Author:

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has labelled his side's upcoming Premier League clash against Chelsea as 'very tough'. 

The Blues will face the Reds on Sunday afternoon, with both sides looking to keep up with Manchester City in this season's race for the title. 

Chelsea head into the game second in the table, one point ahead of their opponents at the weekend. 

imago1008270962h

When speaking to the official Liverpool website ahead of the fixture, Jota spoke on how difficult it will be to play Thomas Tuchel's side despite their recent poor run of form.

"We know even against 10 (men) how difficult it was for us to create chances (in the game at Anfield earlier this season). I think that’s their main thing, they don’t allow the opponent many chances. 

Read More

"They have their injuries, but we have had ours as well, we have had our Covid cases as well, like theirs. Whoever is going to be on the pitch, 11 against 11, it will be very tough for everyone involved and a very intense game. 

"It will be a proper Premier League game. We want to start the year well and the only way is to win the game at Stamford Bridge."

imago1008785260h

Chelsea have drawn three of their last four games in the Premier League, but have only lost once since the end of September.

Their last match saw them lead against Brighton for the majority of the game but a late goal from striker Danny Welbeck ensured the points were shared.

imago1008453761h
