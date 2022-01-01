'It’s up to us ' - Diogo Jota Reveals Liverpool Plan to Beat Chelsea

Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota has revealed his side's plan to beat Chelsea when the two teams meet each other at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues will host the Reds in the Premier League with both sides looking to maintain their spots in this season's title race alongside Manchester City.

Chelsea are currently second and one point ahead of their opponents in the table going into the clash.

IMAGO / PA Images

When speaking to the official Liverpool website ahead of the fixture, Jota spoke about how his side may play in order to beat the Blues away from home.

"Whichever system they play always influences the gaps we try to find. It’s always hard when we are not sure how they’re going to play.

"Chelsea, we are not 100 per cent because we can never be that, but we know they’re going to play with three. So it’s up to us to know the spaces they leave and try to take advantage.

"It’s always hard when you’re not sure how they’re going to play, so that’s good."

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Thomas Tuchel's side have been struggling for form as of late and have had a number of injury woes, but Jota believes Chelsea are still a tough team to play.

"We know even against 10 (men) how difficult it was for us to create chances (in the game at Anfield earlier this season). I think that’s their main thing, they don’t allow the opponent many chances.

"They have their injuries, but we have had ours as well, we have had our COVID cases as well, like theirs. Whoever is going to be on the pitch, 11 against 11, it will be very tough for everyone involved and a very intense game.

"It will be a proper Premier League game. We want to start the year well and the only way is to win the game at Stamford Bridge."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube