Liverpool's Elliott Explains Havertz Altercation in Carabao Cup Final vs Chelsea

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has lifted the lid on an altercation with Chelsea's Kai Havertz, which involved Trent Alexander Arnold, in the Carabao Cup final in February.

The match ended with Liverpool coming out victorious in an epic penalty shoot-out, seeing Kepa Arrizabalaga's miss leave Chelsea trophyless on the night.

Speaking to Soccer Bible, Elliott discussed the clash as well as the heated exchange between Havertz, Alexander Arnold and himself.

When asked about the pair's altercation, before getting involved, Elliott said: "To see Trent and Havertz square up… you’ve just got to back your teammates at the end of the day. 

"You’re there and you fight with them. You see them every single day. I probably spend more time with them than I do with my family. For me we’re brothers, we all fight for each other. If someone’s suffering, we’re all suffering, especially in a cup final.

"You need that passion and hunger, even to get the fans going. The fans need to see that you’re fighting for the team and are wanting to win. That thing with Havertz was just the heat of the moment; emotions were high for both teams as we both wanted to win. 

"Then obviously the penalty shootout came and that’s when you let it all out. You let all your emotions out: you let out your anger, your passion, determination and desire to win."

Chelsea will have the chance to get revenge on Liverpool when they face off in the FA Cup final on May 14, with Jurgen Klopp's men still in with a chance of recording a quadruple.

