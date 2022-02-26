Liverpool's Plan to Deal With Chelsea at Wembley Outlined Ahead of Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool assistant coach Pep Lijnders has outlined his side's plan to combat Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

The Reds face the Blues in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with the winner taking home the first domestic trophy available this season.

Speaking ahead of the clash, via liverpoolfc.com, Lijnders has outlined their plan against Chelsea for the weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

The two previous clashes between Liverpool and Chelsea this season ended in goal scoring draws, a 1-1 at Anfield and 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Lijnders took charge of Liverpool upon their trip to Stamford Bridge as Jurgen Klopp was absent through Covid.

When asked about Chelsea, Lijnders said: "They are a top team. A top team."

The assistant then continued to reveal how Liverpool plan to counter Tuchel's side: "It feels like they always find spaces we leave; for example, we leave space behind our strikers, they use, we leave space behind our lines, they use, we leave space on the opposite side, they use.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"They are not an easy opponent to defend against, so we have to be spot on and we need to really have a clear idea and a clear plan on how to attack them defensively. We know we can hurt them with the ball, so that's what we have to prepare and hope for."

Lijnders finalised by admitting that Liverpool believe they have an advantage, having faced Chelsea twice this season and have improved since.

"It's good that we have played them twice already so we know more or less what we can expect. We really look forward to it, it's always good that you play these good games because it means you can become better as well."

