Livramento Sends Message to Chelsea Fans Following Southampton Clash

October 3, 2021
Tino Livramento Sends Message to Chelsea Fans Following Stamford Bridge Return

Former Chelsea player Tino Livramento has sent a message to Chelsea fans following the Blues' clash against Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

The Saints travelled to Stamford Bridge in matchday six of the Premier League in a fixture that saw Thomas Tuchel's boys take home all three points.

Goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell all guaranteed the win for the Blues as they won the encounter 3-1.

Speaking after the game, Tino Livramento described how difficult it was to overcome Chelsea's quality in front of a full Stamford Bridge.

“It’s a tough place to come, Stamford Bridge, especially when the crowd get behind them," he said, as quoted by football.london.

“I feel like we had quite a tough first half. We didn’t really play how we normally play. There is so much quality in their [Chelsea’s] squad.

Livramento spent many years in the Chelsea youth ranks, signing at under-9 level back in 2009.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel had a lot of praise for Livramento following his departure from the club.

"We saw the potential, but he decided to go another way."

Having since moved to Southampton in the summer of 2021, this was Tino's first visit back to west London since his departure.

Despite losing the tie 3-1, Livramento had quite a successful return to the Bridge, earning his side a penalty, that was then converted in the 61st minute by James Ward-Prowse.

The full-back took on Ben Chilwell inside the Blues' penalty area, and was taken down in a bad challenge by the Chelsea left-back.

