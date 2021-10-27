Thomas Tuchel Delivers Ruben Loftus-Cheek Injury Update After Southampton Absence

Thomas Tuchel has offered an update on the condition of Ruben Loftus-Cheek after the Chelsea midfielder missed their penalty shootout win over Southampton on Tuesday night in the Carabao Cup.

Loftus-Cheek was absent from their 4-3 win on penalties against the Saints as Tuchel was forced to make six changes to his eleven that thrashed Norwich City.

The Chelsea midfielder looked to be a nailed on starter against the Saints but when the lineup was released, it was reported that he had picked up a minor injury.

Saul Niguez and Mateo Kovacic started in his absence, and Tuchel confirmed the status of the midfielder's injury, but appeared to make him a doubt for the trip to the north east on Saturday to face Newcastle United.

"Ruben felt after training some pain in his hip joint. Hopefully we can handle it for Saturday," Tuchel told Chelsea's in-house media team.

Chelsea were also without Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen. Both are hoped to be available at the weekend but Tuchel will assess their conditions later on in the week.

He added: "We hope Azpi is back for the weekend. He had a shoulder injury yesterday in training when he fell on it. It’s very painful but he’s Azpi and he’s a tough guy.

"Andreas needed to recover from tooth surgery and he should be back in training on Thursday if there are no complications."

