Ruben Loftus-Cheek Delivers Verdict on Tough Win vs Malmo in Champions League

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reflected on Chelsea's 1-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea took all three points away from the Eleda Stadion in Sweden to edge one point away from securing their progression into the last-16.

Hakim Ziyech's close range tap-in in the 56th minute was the difference to cement their spot in second place in Group H.

Loftus-Cheek was given more minutes by Thomas Tuchel in midweek and impressed once again.

The 25-year-old praised Chelsea's performance against Malmo after admitting it was 'tough' to break the hosts down.

"The whole team grew into the game," Loftus-Cheek told the official Chelsea website. "We started to get used to where we could find space and where the gaps were to penetrate so we could create chances.

"It was tough for us to break them down and on another day, we would come away with a lot more goals but three points in the main thing.

"Goals like ours will break down any team with the way we played it, the give-and-gos, it’s hard to stop. With the pace of Callum as well and Hakim arriving in the box, that’s what we do in training and he’s finished it really well."

Chelsea face Juventus in their next group game at Stamford Bridge later this month. A win over the Italian side will give them a chance of topping the group, but a defeat will mean they will need to head to Russia against Zenit St Petersburg in December needing a point to guarantee progression.

