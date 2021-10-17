Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Chelsea Claim Following Brentford Win

Ruben Loftus-Cheek says Chelsea are continuing to show the confidence they have however know improvement is still needed.

Chelsea earned their sixth Premier League win of the season in their eighth outing against Brentford on Saturday evening. Ben Chilwell's half-volley was the difference in the west London derby to seal a 1-0 win.

They withstood late pressure from the hosts as they struggled to deal with the onslaught from the newly-promoted side, showing areas of improvement that they still need to work on.

Thomas Tuchel's sit top of the table on 19 points, however Loftus-Cheek says Chelsea won't rest with improvement required after going into 'panic mode'.

What Ruben Loftus-Cheek said

Speaking to Chelsea TV on Brentford and overcoming the league's new-boys: “There’s a lot of confidence in the team to withstand that kind of pressure in an away stadium, against an in-form team. A lot of top teams have come here and not done well, which we didn’t do well for 15-20 minutes but for the majority of the game we did very well, we controlled the tempo, dominated the game.

"We can take positives, but we need to look at the last 20 minutes where we lost our shape and everything went into panic mode. We move on, Champions League next."

