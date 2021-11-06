Ruben Loftus-Cheek Hails New Tottenham Boss Antonio Conte

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has delivered his verdict on former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte after he was confirmed as the new Tottenham Hotspur head coach earlier this week.

Conte signed an 18-month contract in north London to take the job at Spurs after Nuno Espirito Santo was dimissed. He won his first game in charge on Thursday following an enthralling 3-2 win over Vitesse in the UEFA Conference League.

He managed Chelsea to Premier League glory as well as winning the FA Cup in 2017-18 season before he parted company with the club.

Loftus-Cheek was in the early days of his senior career in west London and recalled what it was like to work under the Italian.

"Off the pitch and around the building he's, to be fair, a really quiet guy," said Loftus-Cheek of Conte to Sky Sports. "He's relaxed, laid back, but he's just a different animal on the training pitch.

"As you guys can see on the touchline, he's so passionate, so much passion goes into what he does.

"For me to feel that, you know I was quite young when he was here, not playing too much, but it was good to see how he works and the passion he has at half-times and the stuff you guys don't see. It's credit to him, it obviously works for him."

Chelsea will come up against their old boss on Sunday 23 January when Spurs make the trip across the capital to Stamford Bridge.

