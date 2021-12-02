Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Honest Chelsea Admission After Battling Past Watford

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has apologised for his error which led to Watford finding their equaliser against Chelsea as the Blues scraped to a 2-1 victory on Wednesday night.

Due to the injuries to N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in the midfield, Loftus-Cheek was paired up with Saul Niguez for the Premier League clash in midweek.

Thomas Tuchel would've been hoping for a positive performance from the midfield duo, but it was far from that especially in the first half.

Chelsea struggled but that wasn't just the midfield duo. It was a collective display for a large part.

Loftus-Cheek played better in the second half, Saul was hooked at the break, as the visitors tried to restore their lead following his mistake in the first half to allow Watford to find an equaliser through Emmanuel Dennis two minutes before the interval.

He dribbled for too long, running into danger in the midfield to be dispossessed and the hosts punished.

He took to social media post-match to reflect and apologised for his role in Watford's goal.

"An unbelievably tough game. It's a good sign that we can win while not being at our best. The team stuck together. I hold my hands up for my mistake but I will never, ever shy away."



Thomas Tuchel was frustrated, animated and furious on the touchline at Vicarage Road.

He knew his side were fortunate to come away with all three points to maintain their spot at the top of the table.

“I thought that’s not us," he told Amazon Prime. "We were absolutely not ready today for this match. I missed maybe to find the right approach to make my team ready because we did not look ready.

"Then we had this break due to very sad circumstances. Hopefully the person is better. Hopefully it was enough time to keep him safe and alive.

"Even this break after the first 11 minutes did not change our approach. We did not cope with the pressure, we did not cope with the first balls and second balls.

"We made a lot of changes, I admit that. We had too many faults. It did not get better. The only thing we could do was hang in there and focus on the easy things which we did twice - which was score. Luckily, it was enough to win."

