Ruben Loftus-Cheek Makes Chelsea Declaration: 'I Had Full Intentions Of Staying Here'

Ruben Loftus-Cheek insists his plan was to always remain at Chelsea after returning from his loan spell at Fulham.

He has been given a chance at Chelsea this season by Thomas Tuchel and has seized the opportunity with both hands and flourished so far this term.

The 25-year-old made back-to-back starts in the league for the Blues in the 1-0 win over Brentford on Saturday evening for the first time since April 2019. A long time coming, but it hasn't happened without hard work.

His rise into the side in 2019 was put to an end after he ruptured his Achilles in a post-season friendly in America, setting him back and leaving him sidelined.

A, difficult, loan Fulham followed. His time at Chelsea looked all but dead. But after staying beyond the summer window, he was given a chance by Tuchel and has been outstanding since his return to the side.

And it has left the Cobham Academy graduate delighted with his new role in the side.

Speaking to Chelsea TV on his future at the club, he said: "Anywhere I play, especially in the midfield, it’s fantastic as I love being back at this club. I had full intentions of staying here after my Fulham loan, so really happy to play and help the team."

He added: "I’m enjoying all my time on the pitch. It’s not somewhere I’ve played a lot in my career. I’d say I started deep, but I've moved up to number eight, 10, winger, striker, now back to deep. It’s where I’ve played a lot in my career, in my younger days, six or eight, so it’s not something to foreign to me."

