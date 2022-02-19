'Loftus-Cheek is Feeling Strong and Free' - Tuchel Provides Update on Chelsea Midfielders Return From Injury

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek's return to action since suffering an achilles injury.

The 26-year-old has made a total of 20 appearances for his side so far this year, including 12 in the Premier League.

Following his return from a loan spell last year spent at west London rivals Fulham, he has made the second most appearances ever in a season since joining the senior side in 2014.

Speaking at his side's press conference ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace on the weekend, Tuchel revealed that Loftus-Cheek is feeling 'strong and free' since returning to the squad.

“He had a problem with his achilles, very painful," he told the media. "The kind of inflammation. Not a big injury, painful which held him back from being on the pitch.

"Since he is back, since we are back from Abu Dhabi he is very strong. I can see he is free. He is available for the game tomorrow.

“The injury was a separate issue (from previous injury).”

Since returning to Chelsea from Fulham, the England international has featured consistently in the European champions' midfield.

Earlier in the season, Loftus-Cheek had revealed talks between himself and the manager on how his integration back into the Blues squad was going.

“He was very understanding of how difficult it was coming back from the injury and going on loan to Fulham.

"I think we put it behind us and focused on what was happening at that moment. I felt good coming back pre-season. For me, it was focusing on pre-season and training well, playing well. You can't dwell on the past. Fulham was a difficult spell for me so I had to put it behind me.”

