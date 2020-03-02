Lampard: N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek absences huge loss for Chelsea

Frank Lampard has admitted that following the injuries to midfield duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante, they have been a huge loss for Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek has yet to feature for the first-team this season after rupturing his Achilles at the end of the last season.

Whilst N'Golo Kante has been in and out of the side this season after continuing to struggle from a hamstring problem picked up in the build up to the Europa League final last May.

Both will miss the FA Cup tie against Liverpool on Tuesday, with Loftus-Cheek regaining his match fitness with the under-23s.

Jorginho will be available for Chelsea against Liverpool. Getty Images

Lampard has rued the injury and said they are both huge losses to the side.

"It has been a big issue for us," Lampard said on injuries. "To lose N’Golo Kante, one of the greatest midfielders in the world, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek one of the most exciting English midfield players in the Premier League, is a huge loss for us."

He emphasised the problem which Chelsea have had to deal with this season, and since they have arrived at the club.

"I’ve been a player at this club and we had a phase of injury problems. When we came into the club, injuries overlapping from last year were huge.

"N'Golo Kante, Toni Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is yet to kick a ball, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian had an injury at the start of the season from an international. They were there from last year.

"Now we have another bulk. Christian Pulisic has been out for two months. N’Golo Kante has only played 50 per cent of our games, and he normally plays 100 per cent of our games."

But Frank Lampard refused to blame any department at the club for the ongoing injury problems.

"I wouldn’t label it on any one department."

