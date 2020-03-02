Absolute Chelsea
Top Stories
News
Transfer News
Match Coverage

Lampard: N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek absences huge loss for Chelsea

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard has admitted that following the injuries to midfield duo Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante, they have been a huge loss for Chelsea.

Loftus-Cheek has yet to feature for the first-team this season after rupturing his Achilles at the end of the last season.

Whilst N'Golo Kante has been in and out of the side this season after continuing to struggle from a hamstring problem picked up in the build up to the Europa League final last May.

Both will miss the FA Cup tie against Liverpool on Tuesday, with Loftus-Cheek regaining his match fitness with the under-23s.

Screenshot 2020-02-29 at 17.40.15
Jorginho will be available for Chelsea against Liverpool.Getty Images

Lampard has rued the injury and said they are both huge losses to the side.

"It has been a big issue for us," Lampard said on injuries. "To lose N’Golo Kante, one of the greatest midfielders in the world, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek one of the most exciting English midfield players in the Premier League, is a huge loss for us."

He emphasised the problem which Chelsea have had to deal with this season, and since they have arrived at the club.

"I’ve been a player at this club and we had a phase of injury problems. When we came into the club, injuries overlapping from last year were huge. 

----------

WATCH: Frank Lampard confirmed the Chelsea team news ahead of Liverpool cup tie.

----------

"N'Golo Kante, Toni Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek who is yet to kick a ball, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian had an injury at the start of the season from an international. They were there from last year.

"Now we have another bulk. Christian Pulisic has been out for two months. N’Golo Kante has only played 50 per cent of our games, and he normally plays 100 per cent of our games."

But Frank Lampard refused to blame any department at the club for the ongoing injury problems.

"I wouldn’t label it on any one department."

----------

Who do you think will progress into the quarter-finals of the Emirates FA Cup - Chelsea or Liverpool? Comment your predictions down below!

----------

Follow us on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manchester United lead race for Chelsea target Jadon Sancho

Chelsea have suffered a major blow in their chase to land Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Frank Lampard: Christian Pulisic is desperate to return to Chelsea side from injury

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard has revealed Christian Pulisic is desperate to return from injury after two months out.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides Chelsea team news ahead of Liverpool cup tie

Frank Lampard has revealed the extent of Chelsea's injury problems ahead of their fifth round meeting against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Kepa Arrizabalaga in frame to return to Chelsea side against Liverpool

Frank Lampard has confirmed Kepa Arrizabalaga is in contention to start against Liverpool on Tuesday in the Emirates FA Cup.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard provides injury update on Tammy Abraham - forward travels to Spain for assessment

Frank Lampard has revealed that Tammy Abraham has flown to Barcelona for a check-up on his ankle injury.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Chelsea should've claimed three points against Bournemouth

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard rued his side's missed opportunities against Bournemouth after being held to a 2-2 draw.

Matt Debono

Suspended: Jorginho ruled out of Chelsea's fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa

Jorginho picked up his tenth booking of the season in the 2-2 draw against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, but it means he will now miss the Blues' next two league outings.

Matt Debono

Fikayo Tomori's performance against Bournemouth slammed after return to Chelsea side

Fikayo Tomori returned to the Chelsea starting XI for the first time in the Premier League in 2020, but it was a performance to forget to the young defender.

Matt Debono

Report: AFC Bournemouth 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea had to settle for a point against Bournemouth after Marcos Alonso's brace cancelled out an early second-half storm from the hosts.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: AFC Bournemouth vs Chelsea | Premier League

The team news is in from the south coast ahead of Chelsea's clash with AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Matt Debono