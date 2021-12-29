Thomas Tuchel Confirms Ruben Loftus-Cheek Major Chelsea Doubt to Face Brighton

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a major doubt to face Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday evening.

Chelsea host the Seagulls at Stamford Bridge in their final game of 2021, but they are likely to be without the 25-year-old.

Loftus-Cheek picked up a knock against Everton before testing positive for Covid-19 which has seen him miss several matches due to self-isolating.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Tuchel confirmed he is unlikely to play on Wednesday after explaining Chelsea's midfield availability ahead of the league game.

"We have infected people who have three vaccinations, we have infected players without vaccination, so we have everything," said Tuchel, as quoted by the official Chelsea website.

‘If you just speak about central midfield, let's assume that maybe N’Golo is out (of the Brighton game), maybe Ruben is still out, so one (positive) test in central midfield is enough for the thing to collapse again, because then Kova will play again 90 minutes but from where, from out of nothing, and you risk injuries.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"This is what we do at the moment. I cannot see how we are out of Covid threat at the moment as it does not feel like it."

Tuchel added: "Ruben Loftus-Cheek is injured and suffers from Covid, so for the Brighton game I need to talk to the doctors and to the physios and to the fitness department, and then we will try to find solutions."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube