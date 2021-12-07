Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Loftus-Cheek Ready to Step Up for Chelsea Amid Chelsea Injury Absences

Author:

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has admitted that he is ready to step up for the club as the Blues have several midfield absences.

The 25-year-old has seen an increase in game time this season since returning from Fulham and will be trusted against Zenit due to Chelsea's injury concerns.

Speaking to the press ahead of Chelsea's trip to Russia, Loftus-Cheek has revealed that he is ready to make his mark.

imago1008453112h

“Yeah. I had to be patient. There’s a lot of good players at Chelsea, as you know. Especially in the midfield department. A few injuries and I might be put in, I have to be ready. I feel like I have been ready. I feel good physically and it’s time for us to step up as a team and as an individual when players are injured. We have to do a job. I feel like I’m ready to do that.”

Read More

Thomas Tuchel faces a team selection headache after Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring), Ben Chilwell (ACL), N'Golo Kante (knee), Jorginho (back) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19) were all ruled out by the manager in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

imago1008453120h

This increases the chances of Loftus-Cheek starting against Zenit, looking to impress in the centre of the park alongside a partner.

The Cobham graduate has finally been handed his chance, recovering from injury setbacks to fight his way into Tuchel's Chelsea plans and could further his development against Zenit as the Blues look to top Group H.

