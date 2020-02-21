Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea squad to face Spurs

Chelsea have been provided with a welcome injury boost after Frank Lampard confirmed Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be in the squad to face Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old has been out of action since May last year after sustaining an Achilles injury in a friendly against New England Revolution in America at the end of last season.

But Loftus-Cheek has completed his rehabilitation and recovery, and will return to the first-team squad for the first time.

"Ruben is in the squad," Frank Lampard confirmed in his pre-match press conference. "He’s not fit to start, as he hasn’t played much football, but it’s great to have him back in the squad."

Despite not being fit enough to start for the Blues, Chelsea will be glad to see the midfielder back in the matchday squad.

It comes after N'Golo Kante was ruled for the next three weeks after sustaining a muscle injury against Manchester United.

Although Loftus-Cheek may only get a cameo against Spurs, it's now just the start of him getting up to full speed before he makes a full return to match fitness.

But Chelsea are still anxiously waiting to see whether Tammy Abraham will be fit enough to start, after only training at 70% since the United defeat.

Chelsea host Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, live on BT Sport.

Who will end the weekend in the top-four - Chelsea or Tottenham Hotspur? Let us know your thoughts.

