Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'I Will Beat Them' - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Sends Challenge to Chelsea Teammates

    Author:

    Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has sent a challenge to his club teammates as he claims he will beat them all at tennis.

    The 25-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer following a season-long stint away at Fulham on loan during the 2020/21 season.

    He has since been enjoying life in a Blues shirt, becoming a regular under Thomas Tuchel this season since his return from loan last season.

    imago1007664873h

    Read More

    He was asked by Sky Sports about his interests outside of the beautiful game this week, Loftus-Cheek discussed his love of tennis.

    "I like to play tennis a lot when I have the time," Loftus-Cheek told Sky Sports. "It’s good to just take a step back away from football so you can then focus on football again when you need to.

    "Because if you’re thinking about football all the time it can be too much, so definitely take a break or do some different things that give you that mental space.

    imago1007749131h

    He then went on to challenge his Blues teammates, claiming if any of them wanted a game, he would beat all of them.

    "I haven’t played with anyone at the club to be fair (laughs). But I will say now: ‘I will beat them’.

    "I’m all for it (playing them), but they will lose."

    Loftus-Cheek has worked his way back into the Chelsea ranks this season, with manager Tuchel taking a particular shine to him, with the England international having made nine appearances for the club in all competitions already in 2021.

    More Chelsea Coverage

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1007749131h
    News

    Loftus-Cheek Sends Tennis-Related Challenge To Teammates

    36 seconds ago
    imago1007848759h
    News

    'We Are In a Good Place' - Thomas Tuchel Happy With Chelsea Side But Insists They Need Break

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007747027h
    News

    Antonio Rudiger Admits David Luiz & Gary Cahill Were His 'Biggest Influences' at Chelsea

    1 hour ago
    imago1007848768h
    News

    Sean Dyche Responds to Thomas Tuchel Calling Burnley 'Lucky'

    1 hour ago
    imago1007679633h
    News

    'It's Good Where He Is Right Now' - Tuchel Refuses To Get Dragged Into Talk on Gallagher's Future

    2 hours ago
    imago1007848759h
    News

    'Just Two Managers Trying To Win a Football Match' - Sean Dyche on Sideline Altercation With Thomas Tuchel

    2 hours ago
    imago1007587271h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Delivers Verdict on Chelsea's 1-1 Draw vs Burnley

    3 hours ago
    imago1007847978h
    Match Coverage

    5 Things Learned: Chelsea 1-1 Burnley | Premier League

    3 hours ago