Loftus-Cheek Sends Tennis-Related Challenge To Teammates

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has sent a challenge to his club teammates as he claims he will beat them all at tennis.

The 25-year-old returned to Stamford Bridge in the summer following a season-long stint away at Fulham on loan during the 2020/21 season.

He has since been enjoying life in a Blues shirt, becoming a regular under Thomas Tuchel this season since his return from loan last season.

He was asked by Sky Sports about his interests outside of the beautiful game this week, Loftus-Cheek discussed his love of tennis.

"I like to play tennis a lot when I have the time," Loftus-Cheek told Sky Sports. "It’s good to just take a step back away from football so you can then focus on football again when you need to.

"Because if you’re thinking about football all the time it can be too much, so definitely take a break or do some different things that give you that mental space.

He then went on to challenge his Blues teammates, claiming if any of them wanted a game, he would beat all of them.

"I haven’t played with anyone at the club to be fair (laughs). But I will say now: ‘I will beat them’.

"I’m all for it (playing them), but they will lose."

Loftus-Cheek has worked his way back into the Chelsea ranks this season, with manager Tuchel taking a particular shine to him, with the England international having made nine appearances for the club in all competitions already in 2021.

