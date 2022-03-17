Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

London Investment Firm Aethel Partners Submit £2BN Bid for Chelsea & Outline Plans to Back Thomas Tuchel

A London investment firm Aethel Partners have submitted a bid for Chelsea on Wednesday as they look to purchase the Club from Roman Abramovich.

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Abramovich earlier in the month and despite the sanctions imposed on him by the UK Government, the club is still expected to be sold. 

As per Matt Law, a new name has emerged as Aethel Partners have submitted a bid of £2 billion.

imago1010479509h

According to the company's website, Aethel Partners is a global private equity, alternative asset management and financial services firm.

They have headquarters in London and were founded in 2014 by Ricardo Santos Silva and Aba Schubert.

Law continued to reveal as to what the plans for the Club would be under the company.

Aethel Partners would put forward £50 million immediately to ease the financial strain on the Club and offer backing to Thomas Tuchel.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

They would also look to redevelop Stamford Bridge, something that Raine Group were looking for the new owners to do.

imago1010479811h

This comes after Sir Martin Broughton has enlisted support of Wall Street and sports industry titals ahead of his bid.

Furthermore, the Boehly-Wyss consortium have added a PR and former Government advisors to their partnership as they look to take over from Abramovich.

Nick Candy is also one of two parties recognised by the UK Government to be 'serious contenders' to buy Chelsea.

After Chelsea's win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, it is believed Candy held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck.

The Raine Group, who are handling the sale of Chelsea, could cut their choices down to two or three bidders after the deadline has passed on Friday.

It remains to be seen as to who the next owners will be but this should become clearer by the weekend.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010578827h
News

Jorginho's Agent Reveals Chelsea Contract Renewal is Priority Amid Transfer Interest

By Rob Calcutt3 minutes ago
imago0152699627h
News

Todd Boehly Adds PR & Government Advisor to Consortium Ahead of Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms28 minutes ago
Screenshot 2022-03-17 at 11.19.32
News

Simulated Champions League Quarter-Final Draw: Chelsea Handed Liverpool Tie

By Matt Debono50 minutes ago
imago1008532714h
News

Manchester United Monitoring Chelsea Boss Thomas Tuchel in Search for New Manager

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1007474543h
News

Reece James and Mason Mount Receive England Call Ups for Upcoming Friendlies

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0006738211h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Urges Government to Protect Chelsea & Ukraine Victims Following Roman Abramovich Sanctioning

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago0078499501h
News

Sir Martin Broughton Enlists Support From Wall Street & Sports Titans Ahead of 'Fully Funded' Chelsea Bid

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010479509h
News

UK Government and UEFA to Hold Talks About Chelsea Ticket Sales for Champions League Quarter-Final Home Tie

By Rob Calcutt3 hours ago