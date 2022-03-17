London Investment Firm Aethel Partners Submit £2BN Bid for Chelsea & Outline Plans to Back Thomas Tuchel

A London investment firm Aethel Partners have submitted a bid for Chelsea on Wednesday as they look to purchase the Club from Roman Abramovich.

The Blues were put up for sale by current owner Abramovich earlier in the month and despite the sanctions imposed on him by the UK Government, the club is still expected to be sold.

As per Matt Law, a new name has emerged as Aethel Partners have submitted a bid of £2 billion.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to the company's website, Aethel Partners is a global private equity, alternative asset management and financial services firm.

They have headquarters in London and were founded in 2014 by Ricardo Santos Silva and Aba Schubert.

Law continued to reveal as to what the plans for the Club would be under the company.

Aethel Partners would put forward £50 million immediately to ease the financial strain on the Club and offer backing to Thomas Tuchel.

They would also look to redevelop Stamford Bridge, something that Raine Group were looking for the new owners to do.

IMAGO / PA Images

This comes after Sir Martin Broughton has enlisted support of Wall Street and sports industry titals ahead of his bid.

Furthermore, the Boehly-Wyss consortium have added a PR and former Government advisors to their partnership as they look to take over from Abramovich.

Nick Candy is also one of two parties recognised by the UK Government to be 'serious contenders' to buy Chelsea.

After Chelsea's win against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon, it is believed Candy held a private meeting with Marina Granovskaia and Bruce Buck.

The Raine Group, who are handling the sale of Chelsea, could cut their choices down to two or three bidders after the deadline has passed on Friday.

It remains to be seen as to who the next owners will be but this should become clearer by the weekend.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube