'Looks Fed up Sometimes' - Former Blue Cesc Fabregas Makes Honest Timo Werner Admission

Former Chelsea man Cesc Fabregas has made an honest admission regarding Timo Werner, believing he looks 'fed up sometimes'.

The 34-year-old Spaniard never played with Werner, departing the club before the German signed last summer.

However, he has taken to Twitter to participate in a question and answer session with his followers and took several questions about Chelsea.

When asked about his thoughts regarding Werner, Fabregas gave an honest account.

He wrote: "He makes so many good runs but sometimes they either don’t see him or don’t play the pass. Looks fed up sometimes."

The Spaniard and Werner would have suited eachother well, with Fabregas' passing and vision being amongst his most impressive attributes.

Werner has began to find his feet this season under Thomas Tuchel and returned to Chelsea's starting XI before picking up an injury against Malmo.

The Blues will be hoping that the German can return to action sooner rather than later as they look to keep up their fine form which has seen Tuchel's side go top of the Premier League table at the early stages of the season.

Fabregas also took several other Chelsea related questions as he heaped praise upon defender Andreas Christensen, describing the Dane as 'very underrated'.

