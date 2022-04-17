Skip to main content
'Looks Good' - Chelsea Fans React to Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI to Face Crystal Palace in FA Cup Semi-Final

Chelsea fans have taken to social media to react to Thomas Tuchel's starting XI to face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Sunday.

The Blues have the opportunity to make it to a third consecutive FA Cup final with victory over Patrick Vieira's side.

Tuchel has made several changes to his starting XI in the hope of progressing to the final, where they would face Liverpool.

imago1011268042h

Edouard Mendy keeps his place in goal ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga as Chelsea have used all three goalkeepers in the competition.

Cesar Azpilicueta captains the side alongside Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger in defence.

Mateo Kovacic partners Jorginho in midfield, behind a front three of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

Chelsea XI to face Crystal Palace: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso, Mount, Havertz, Werner

Bench:Kepa, Silva, Sarr, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Pulisic, Ziyech, Lukaku

Here is how the Chelsea fans have reacted on social media to the starting XI:

imago1011277328h
