Lord Bilimoria Praises Ricketts Family for 'Track Record' Ahead of Final Chelsea Bid

Lord Karan Bilimoria has heaped praise on the Ricketts family ahead of their bid for Chelsea.

The chairman of Cobra beer was announced as part of the bid to purchase Chelsea involving the Ricketts Family Investment Group on Tuesday.

Speaking publicly for the first time since the announcement, via Rob Harris, Bilimoria has opened up on why he chose to join the bid and hailed the Ricketts family for their work with the Chicago Cubs.

IMAGO / Belga

"Tom Ricketts and the wider group have a proven track record of running successful sports teams and a strong vision for both the club and the local community," he said.

Tom Ricketts returned the favour, as he said: "We have always been clear that having local expertise and perspectives on our bid is vital. Given Lord Bilimoria’s unparalleled credentials and his love for Chelsea, he is the perfect addition to our team."

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Mark Kleinman from Sky News broke the news, stating that Lord Bilimoria, the founder of Cobra Beer and outgoing president of the CBI, will be unveiled today as a key figure in the Ricketts Family Investment Group's takeover bid for Chelsea. The report continued to state that he will join the Blues board if the bid is named as the preferred bidder by Raine and a deal to purchase the Club is concluded.

It was recently reported that the Ricketts Family Investment Group's bid has been well-received by the UK Government despite fan backlash.

Griffin and Gilbert, both involved in the Ricketts bid, have also spoken openly for the first time as they outlined their ambitions if they are successful in purchasing Chelsea.

It remains to be seen as to who will be successful in the pursuit for Chelsea as the April 14 deadline for final bids to be submitted nears.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube