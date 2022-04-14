Lord Karan Bilimoria Insists Ricketts Family Offer to Buy Chelsea Was Too Good to Resist

Entrepreneur Lord Karan Bilimoria has joined the Ricketts family's consortium bid to buy Chelsea FC, insisting there was 'no way he could refuse' their offer.

The British Indian businessman is the founder of the global beer brand, Cobra Beer and currently operates as the company's chairman.

Bilimoria is also a member of the House of Lords, with his net worth estimated at somewhere between £770,000 - £3.8 million, as per football.london.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Eastern Eye, lifelong Chelsea fan, Lord Karan Bilimoria, has been added to the Ricketts family's consortium bid to take over as owners of Chelsea Football Club.

Speaking about his involvement in the bid, Lord Bilimoria said the following:

“I founded Cobra Beer just down the road from Stamford Bridge and have been a season ticket holder for many years.

“So when Tom Ricketts approached me to discuss a leading role in his bid group, there was no way I could refuse.

“Tom and the wider group have a proven track record of running successful sports teams and a strong vision for both the club and the local community."

Lord Bilimoria (left) IMAGO / Belga

In a statement after revealing he would be joining the consortium bid, the Ricketts family issued the following statement:

“The move will further boost the bid team’s credentials and its connection with UK business, sport and politics.

“Lord Bilimoria would join the Board of Chelsea as a Director if the bid is successful. He will act as an ambassador and support the club’s philanthropic programmes.”

