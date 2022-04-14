Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Lord Karan Bilimoria Insists Ricketts Family Offer to Buy Chelsea Was Too Good to Resist

Entrepreneur Lord Karan Bilimoria has joined the Ricketts family's consortium bid to buy Chelsea FC, insisting there was 'no way he could refuse' their offer.

The British Indian businessman is the founder of the global beer brand, Cobra Beer and currently operates as the company's chairman.

Bilimoria is also a member of the House of Lords, with his net worth estimated at somewhere between £770,000 - £3.8 million, as per football.london.

imago1009355678h

As per Eastern Eye, lifelong Chelsea fan, Lord Karan Bilimoria, has been added to the Ricketts family's consortium bid to take over as owners of Chelsea Football Club.

Speaking about his involvement in the bid, Lord Bilimoria said the following:

“I founded Cobra Beer just down the road from Stamford Bridge and have been a season ticket holder for many years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“So when Tom Ricketts approached me to discuss a leading role in his bid group, there was no way I could refuse.

“Tom and the wider group have a proven track record of running successful sports teams and a strong vision for both the club and the local community."

Lord Bilimoria (left)

Lord Bilimoria (left)

In a statement after revealing he would be joining the consortium bid, the Ricketts family issued the following statement:

“The move will further boost the bid team’s credentials and its connection with UK business, sport and politics.

“Lord Bilimoria would join the Board of Chelsea as a Director if the bid is successful. He will act as an ambassador and support the club’s philanthropic programmes.”

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011277287h
News

'We Outplayed Them' - Antonio Rudiger on Chelsea's Narrow Defeat to Real Madrid

By Jago Hemming30 minutes ago
imago1011268417h
News

Antonio Rudiger Takes Positives From Chelsea's Clash vs Real Madrid

By Nick Emms12 hours ago
imago1011278264h
News

Report: Maurizio Sarri Targets Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek for Initial Loan at Lazio

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011266472h
News

Antonio Rudiger Praises Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea Game Plan Against Real Madrid

By Nick Emms13 hours ago
imago1011270943h
News

Report: Jorginho Will Not Renew Chelsea Contract Amid Juventus Interest

By Nick Emms14 hours ago
imago1011130332h
News

Juventus Looking to Sign Chelsea's Jorginho 'As Soon as They Can Talk' to the Club

By Rob Calcutt14 hours ago
imago1011270192h
News

'What a Manager' - Cesc Fabregas Believes Chelsea Are 'Blessed' to Have Thomas Tuchel as Boss

By Rob Calcutt15 hours ago
imago1011268417h
News

Antonio Rudiger Admits Chelsea Regrets After Champions League Exit to Real Madrid

By Nick Emms16 hours ago