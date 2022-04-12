Lord Karan Bilimoria Set to Be Named as Chelsea Director if Ricketts Family Investment Group Win Bid

Lord Karan Bilimoria will be appointed as Chelsea director if the Ricketts Family Investment Group win their bid to purchase the Blues.

This comes ahead of the April 14 deadline as the shortlisted parties finalise their bids and add improvements before submitting to Raine Group.

Several reports have revealed that Lord Bilimoria will join the group and be part of the Chelsea board if the Ricketts family-led bid are successful.

IMAGO / Belga

Mark Kleinman from Sky News broke the news, stating that Lord Bilimoria, the founder of Cobra Beer and outgoing president of the CBI, will be unveiled today as a key figure in the Ricketts Family Investment Group's takeover bid for Chelsea. The report continued to state that he will join the Blues board if the bid is named as the preferred bidder by Raine and a deal to purchase the Club is concluded.

This was then confirmed by James Robson from the Evening Standard, who stated that the Ricketts family have confirmed Lord Karan Bilimoria will be appointed as a Chelsea director if they win their bid.

Bilimoria is of British-Indian descent and founded Cobra Beer, currently operating as the Chairman of the company.

He is politically active as a member of the House of Lords, currently serving as the Chancellor of the University of Birmingham.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was recently reported that the Ricketts Family Investment Group's bid has been well-received by the UK Government despite fan backlash.

Boehly's consortium and the Ricketts Family Investment Group will offer fans a golden share in the Club, with all bidders looking to redevelop the stadium.

Griffin and Gilbert, both involved in the Ricketts bid, have also spoken openly for the first time as they outlined their ambitions if they are successful in purchasing Chelsea.

Raine will now look to choose a preferred bidder to submit for Government approval after the April 14 deadline as the sale enters its closing stages ahead of a likely May takeover date.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube